Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,569 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of JPM opened at $302.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.