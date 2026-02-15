Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:ANF opened at $93.78 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,850,300. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 343,288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,940,000 after buying an additional 553,889 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.