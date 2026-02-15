Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadwind Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadwind Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadwind Energy this week:

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.