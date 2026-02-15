Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BHC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Trading Up 2.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

NYSE BHC opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bausch Health Cos has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 24.0% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,791,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,667 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 34,254,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,848,000 after buying an additional 4,004,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,592,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,644,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.