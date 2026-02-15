Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil Trading Down 2.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.58 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,697,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2,671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 314,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.