ATI (NYSE:ATI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $143.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. ATI has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,044. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in ATI by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 2,010.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

