Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $15.37. Air Canada shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 3,199 shares.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Air Canada had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion.

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

