NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 23rd

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, February 22nd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 2,331.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,205,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.

The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.

