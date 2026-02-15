HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 8.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $253.50 and last traded at $248.1960. 738,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,748,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.95.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.70.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
Key Stories Impacting HubSpot
Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and aggressive FY‑2026 guidance — HubSpot reported Q4 EPS $3.09 and revenue $846.7M (both above estimates) and gave FY‑2026 revenue and EPS guidance well ahead of consensus, which investors view as proof of continued growth acceleration. HubSpot rallies in premarket on earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: $1B buyback and margin targets boost upside — Management approved a $1B repurchase program alongside targets for ~20% pro‑forma margins and strong FCF, signaling capital return confidence that supports valuation recovery narratives. HubSpot shares jump as Q4 earnings beat estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Enterprise CRM adoption pickup — HubSpot is seeing adoption growth inside the Russell 1000 and stronger multi‑hub customer adoption, suggesting larger deal traction and improving retention/expandability. HubSpot Sees Adoption Growth in Russell 1000 CRM Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst bull/bear debate and valuation review — Coverage is polarized: some analysts raised targets (Citigroup), while others trimmed PTs substantially; independent writeups are reassessing valuation given the buyback and lowered multiples after the stock drawdown. Assessing HubSpot Valuation After Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread price‑target cuts — Multiple sell‑side firms slashed targets (Goldman, UBS, Mizuho, Truist, Piper, BTIG and others), reflecting persistent skepticism on longer‑term multiples despite the beat; that keeps downside risk if sentiment doesn’t improve. Benzinga roundup of analyst changes
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term volatility and profit‑taking — Despite the beat and strong guidance, headlines reported a volatile intra‑day reaction (initial tumble in some sessions) as investors weigh valuation, prompting short‑term swings. HubSpot shares tumble despite earnings beat and strong guidance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 6.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.53. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.
The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.
