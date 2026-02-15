HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 8.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $253.50 and last traded at $248.1960. 738,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,748,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.95.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.70.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.53. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

