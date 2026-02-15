Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 7.2% Following Strong Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $43.0150. Approximately 3,985,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,994,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.91) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Moderna beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: Moderna reported a narrower-than-expected loss (GAAP EPS -$2.11) and revenue above estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026, pushing near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (≈75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues.

Unusually large bullish options flow: Traders bought about 146,946 call contracts Friday (≈75% above typical call volume), signalling outsized short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside moves if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Moderna Price Forecast: Breakout Signals New Bull Trend

Technical picture is mixed but showing early bull signals: Several technical analysts point to support holding after a sharp YTD rally and highlight possible breakout targets above recent resistance — this supports momentum trading but also implies higher volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Q4 press release / slide deck

Pipeline & operational updates: Norovirus Phase 3 is fully enrolled and other trials progressed; management also highlighted international manufacturing capacity — positive for long-term value but timeline-driven. Negative Sentiment: Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. FDA refuses Moderna’s application for new mRNA flu vaccine

Major regulatory setback: The U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine application, citing trial issues; Moderna has requested a Type A meeting, but the decision raises near-term uncertainty for one of its key pipeline catalysts and could pressure valuation. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and mixed market reaction: Despite the beat, some outlets note the stock’s sharp pullback from the 52-week high and intraday swings after earnings — a sign investors are split between near-term optimism and longer-term execution/regulatory risks. Moderna Reports a Narrower-Than-Expected Loss. The Stock Falls After Earnings.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,192 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 918,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

