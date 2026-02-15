FY2026 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Raised by Scotiabank

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

EQX stock opened at C$21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$23.49.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

