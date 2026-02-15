FY2026 EPS Estimate for Roivant Sciences Boosted by Analyst

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $26.45 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,975,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,389,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,259,637.16. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,267,429 shares in the company, valued at $440,005,883.59. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,957,664 shares of company stock worth $265,756,784. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 324,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Roivant Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roivant Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings (HC Wainwright, Goldman Sachs, Leerink, Citi — consensus PT ~ $28.69), supporting a positive headline narrative for the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show new and increased positions (several funds added ROIV, LPL Financial materially increased its stake), which can provide demand support below recent highs.

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly improved its FY2026 EPS view (less negative) and kept a Buy rating with a $33 target — this is mixed for stock moves because estimates remain negative even as the price target was raised.

Negative Sentiment: Director Daniel Allen Gold sold two large blocks (425,000 shares on Feb 11 and 375,784 shares on Feb 13) at ~ $26.50 per share (SEC filing). Large director sales can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor caution.

Negative Sentiment: Insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares on Feb 9 at ~$26.47; this is another sizable insider disposition following previous large sales, which may weigh on sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS materially (from about -$1.22 to -$1.79), signaling expectations for weaker near‑term financial performance — a clear negative for sentiment until operational catalysts emerge.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Featured Stories

