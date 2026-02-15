FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma Lowered by Analyst

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05).

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NVCT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 110.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

