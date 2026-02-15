Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE FY2026 Earnings

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 1.10%.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised BCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.85.

Shares of BCE opened at C$35.01 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$28.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

