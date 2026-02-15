Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE FY2026 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 1.10%.
Shares of BCE opened at C$35.01 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$28.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.
Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.
