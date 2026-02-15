MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2,800.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,650.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,886.25.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,988.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,192.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,723.90 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,018.7% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Partnership with Brazilian food retailer Assaí to sell and store products on MercadoLibre's platform strengthens marketplace assortment and logistics monetization in Brazil — supportive for revenue and fulfillment scale.

Buy-side conviction: Loomis Sayles highlighted MELI as trading at a discount in its Q4 letter, signaling institutional interest that can underpin longer-term demand.

MercadoLibre set Q4 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb 24 — this is the immediate catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance.

Analyst commentary and valuation pieces (Zacks, Yahoo, The Globe & Mail) debate whether MELI's multiple (P/E and PEG) fairly prices fintech and logistics growth versus near-term credit headwinds — keeps investor views split.

Reports of insider selling and heavy investment spending are weighing on market confidence; investors worry about return on capital and near-term dilution of margins.

Credit trends: coverage notes rising bad-loan expenses in Mercado Crédito and slower fintech growth as one reason for recent share underperformance, a direct risk to profitability and investor sentiment.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

