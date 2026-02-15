LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

LUXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

LuxExperience B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUXE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54. LuxExperience B.V. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $899.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $670.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.63 million. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 44.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LuxExperience B.V. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LuxExperience B.V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

