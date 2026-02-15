Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for LOGI

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.41 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 305.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,489,000 after buying an additional 1,322,582 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $104,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,125,000 after acquiring an additional 722,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research bumped multiple forward EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (raises include FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple Q1–Q3 quarter estimates), implying stronger-than-expected future earnings and supporting valuation upside.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

