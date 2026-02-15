FY2026 EPS Estimates for Immunovant Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of IMVT opened at $25.75 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Immunovant by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.52. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 10,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $290,977.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,616.30. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,868 shares of company stock worth $1,538,470. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunovant this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (smaller losses projected for Q4‑2026 through Q4‑2027) and kept a Buy rating with a $35 price target — this reduces near‑term downside expectations and signals confidence in the company’s path to eventual profitability. Article Title

HC Wainwright materially raised quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (smaller losses projected for Q4‑2026 through Q4‑2027) and kept a Buy rating with a $35 price target — this reduces near‑term downside expectations and signals confidence in the company’s path to eventual profitability. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts (FY2029 now a small positive $0.03 and FY2030 to $2.91), indicating the analyst models expect Immunovant to become profitable in the longer term — a catalyst for investors who prioritize multiyear upside. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts (FY2029 now a small positive $0.03 and FY2030 to $2.91), indicating the analyst models expect Immunovant to become profitable in the longer term — a catalyst for investors who prioritize multiyear upside. Neutral Sentiment: Reports noted a “large increase” in short interest, but the published data shows zero shares and NaN changes, indicating the short‑interest figures are likely erroneous or incomplete — not a reliable signal for trading activity at this time.

Reports noted a “large increase” in short interest, but the published data shows zero shares and NaN changes, indicating the short‑interest figures are likely erroneous or incomplete — not a reliable signal for trading activity at this time. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, consensus and company remain unprofitable in the near term (consensus ~‑$2.69 EPS this fiscal year); clinical, regulatory, or commercialization setbacks could reverse the positive momentum.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

