What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:DPM FY2026 Earnings?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie Capit lowered Dundee Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.44.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$51.95 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$471.85 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

