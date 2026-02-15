Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 26.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $279,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,115,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,876,800.27. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after buying an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Rivian delivered a Q4 surprise: revenue and adjusted loss beat consensus and management issued a strong 2026 delivery outlook, triggering the rally. Article Title

Rivian delivered a Q4 surprise: revenue and adjusted loss beat consensus and management issued a strong 2026 delivery outlook, triggering the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management now expects a large jump in 2026 deliveries (guidance ~62k–67k units / ~53% growth year‑over‑year), driven by rollout of the more affordable R2 SUV — investors view this as a clear growth path. Article Title

Management now expects a large jump in 2026 deliveries (guidance ~62k–67k units / ~53% growth year‑over‑year), driven by rollout of the more affordable R2 SUV — investors view this as a clear growth path. Positive Sentiment: Broker activity has turned constructive: notable upgrades/target increases (Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy with $23 PT; Wedbush reiteration at $25) helped fuel buying interest. Article Title

Broker activity has turned constructive: notable upgrades/target increases (Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy with $23 PT; Wedbush reiteration at $25) helped fuel buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarter details: adjusted loss per share (~$0.54–$0.66 depending on source) beat estimates and revenue was roughly $1.28–1.29B; software/services showed meaningful YoY growth and management highlighted product & software initiatives. Article Title

Quarter details: adjusted loss per share (~$0.54–$0.66 depending on source) beat estimates and revenue was roughly $1.28–1.29B; software/services showed meaningful YoY growth and management highlighted product & software initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: R2 progress: early reviews and management commentary point to R2 deliveries beginning in Q2 and strong demand potential, but it’s still early in the ramp. Article Title

R2 progress: early reviews and management commentary point to R2 deliveries beginning in Q2 and strong demand potential, but it’s still early in the ramp. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and revenue mix remain weak: automotive revenue fell sharply (reported ~45% decline in Q4 auto revenue), the company still posts negative net margins and negative ROE. Article Title

Underlying profitability and revenue mix remain weak: automotive revenue fell sharply (reported ~45% decline in Q4 auto revenue), the company still posts negative net margins and negative ROE. Negative Sentiment: Cash burn and capex: Rivian flagged continued losses as it ramps production and may spend >$2.1B on capex for expansion; a recent settlement also pressures near‑term cash. Article Title Article Title

Cash burn and capex: Rivian flagged continued losses as it ramps production and may spend >$2.1B on capex for expansion; a recent settlement also pressures near‑term cash. Negative Sentiment: Operational risks remain: some metrics (vehicle margins, free cash flow) showed weakness even with the beat — the company still expects losses as it scales, leaving execution risk on the table. Article Title

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

