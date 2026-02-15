Scotiabank Has Bearish Forecast for Kinaxis FY2026 Earnings

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$187.41 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities raised Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.00.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$123.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.83 and a 12 month high of C$212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.07.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

