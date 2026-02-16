Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 291,342 shares of company stock worth $62,938,155 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

