Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Arista Networks’ CEO said her firm is shifting workloads away from Nvidia toward AMD (now ~20–25% AMD vs. ~99% Nvidia a year ago), a near-term enterprise validation that likely helped demand expectations for AMD’s data-center chips. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note AMD is gaining PC and server processor share from Intel, reinforcing revenue upside in CPUs which supports margins and data-center momentum. AMD Taking PC, Server Market Share From Intel
- Positive Sentiment: Leaked windows for AMD’s next‑gen GPU release lifted sentiment around product cadence and future AI/graphics revenue. Timelines can re-rate expectations for the GPU roadmap. AMD Stock Gains Alongside Leaked Next-Gen GPU Release Window
- Positive Sentiment: Reports flag AMD’s aggressive data-center growth targets (big expansion plans and revenue goals), which supports the investment case for continued server share gains and AI exposure. AMD Quality Score Surges On 60% Annual Data Center Expansion Bet To Drive AI Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst/forecast summaries show mixed views — momentum in 2025–26 is strong but valuation and AI competition create divergent price targets. Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: Trending Views From Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market commentary and short‑interest data items have produced noise; some derivatives flows suggest traders are pricing continued volatility around AI narratives. Options Markets Fires Warning Shot at Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD)
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares (~$26.8M) on Feb. 11, trimming her position by ~3.8% — insider selling can be viewed as a near-term headwind for sentiment. SEC filing — Lisa T. Su Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Forrest Norrod also sold shares (~19,450 shares, ~$4.2M) on Feb. 11, another insider sale that may weigh on sentiment when paired with the CEO sale. SEC filing — Forrest E. Norrod Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Quiver/13F estimates show Wells Fargo’s fund materially trimmed AMD exposure in the most recent filing period, signaling some institutional repositioning away from the name. Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY|MN Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn AMD lags in networking and software stack areas, which could be a medium-term headwind if competitors strengthen integrated offerings. AMD is falling behind, warns this analyst who says other chip stocks are better bets
Insiders Place Their Bets
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
