Fifth Third Bancorp Has $83.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $83,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.