Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,140 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $88,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $437.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

