Fifth Third Bancorp Has $80.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $80,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

