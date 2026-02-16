Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 16,484 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

