Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 8,920 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $82,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.