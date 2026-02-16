Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alphabet by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,500,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,951,000 after buying an additional 1,804,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 46,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $305.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.51. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

