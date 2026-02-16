Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,611 Shares of Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Employers worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Employers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 355,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 80.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Employers Trading Down 0.8%

EIG stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.57.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.