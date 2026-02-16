Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $2,389,160.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Penny Herscher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 6th, Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52.
Lumentum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $562.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.19 and its 200-day moving average is $255.83. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $603.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 357,367 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $15,125,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.94.
Key Stories Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Lumentum reported a large beat — non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 and revenue roughly $665.5M (up ~65% YoY) with an expanding optical circuit switch backlog and raised forward expectations, supporting the growth narrative for AI/data-center optics. Strong Earnings Momentum and Investor Optimism Lifted Lumentum Holdings (LITE) in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: AI/optics tailwinds and bullish media coverage are amplifying enthusiasm: multiple outlets highlight Lumentum as a key supplier for ultra-high-speed AI data links and project continued rapid revenue/earnings growth. Prediction: This Could Be the Best-Performing AI Chip Stock of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum trade and price action: LITE recently rallied on optics/AI rotation (coverage notes a near‑8% lift during the AI optics boom), which has attracted short‑term momentum buyers. Lumentum Leaps Nearly 8% During AI Optics Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view vs. valuation: Analysts remain generally bullish on fundamentals and project sharp earnings growth, but some coverage flags valuation concerns — consensus targets in some places are below the current share price, suggesting limited upside for some investors. 3 High-Growth Unknowns in Photonics That Are Vital for AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational notes: Coverage mentions strong backlog but also some manufacturing/backend bottlenecks to navigate — a potential timing risk for shipment/gross-margin improvement. 3 High-Growth Unknowns in Photonics That Are Vital for AI
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares (~$2.39M) on Feb. 12; the SEC Form 4 is filed. Insider sales of this size after a big run can signal profit-taking and increase selling pressure. Penny Herscher Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Material insider sale by senior insider: Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares (~$26.6M) on Feb. 12, reducing his holdings by ~30%. That large, public sale is likely contributing to downward pressure and investor caution. Vincent Retort Form 4
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
