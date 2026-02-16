Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $2,056,296.37 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $160.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 276,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Burton Enright Welch acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.