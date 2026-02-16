Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $2,056,296.37 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE PG opened at $160.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 276,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Burton Enright Welch acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature‑length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
