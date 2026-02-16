Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $912,000 Holdings in Stepan Company $SCL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Stepan worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,336,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,941 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Stepan by 469.7% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 98,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 390.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCL stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.05. Stepan Company has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stepan presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan’s offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.