Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells $1,765,760.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) Chairman Jon Moeller sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,765,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,101,600. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

