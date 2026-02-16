Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells $1,765,760.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) Chairman Jon Moeller sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,765,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,101,600. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.
Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature‑length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
