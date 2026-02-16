Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $931,000 in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,516,000 after buying an additional 509,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 458,079 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 258.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,321 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 215,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 706,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,867 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.