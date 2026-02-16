Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sezzle worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $2,786,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sezzle stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 8.70.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

