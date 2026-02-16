Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Formulate Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,474,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $198.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,026,272. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.