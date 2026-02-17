Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.64.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

