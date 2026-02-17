Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud reported a 48% year‑over‑year revenue surge, highlighting strong enterprise demand and accelerating monetization of AI — a major fundamental tailwind for long‑term revenue growth. Google (GOOGL) Cloud Revenue Just Surged 48% And May Have Delivered Knockout Blow To OpenAI
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — a recent note set a $348 price target for Google, signaling analyst confidence that the pullback could be temporary and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Analysts Set $348 Target for Google After February Dip
- Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating, adding institutional endorsement to the view that Alphabet’s AI and cloud investments justify a buy‑and‑hold stance. Alphabet C: DZ Bank Reiterates Its ‘Buy’ Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat frames the recent share pullback as a potential buying opportunity: fundamentals (ad/search strength, cloud momentum, Gemini user growth) remain intact, but technical/support levels near $300–$280 will be watched for confirmation. Alphabet’s Pullback: A Second Chance for Long-Term Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet leadership (CEO Sundar Pichai) is scheduled to attend a major AI summit in India alongside other industry CEOs — visibility at the event supports long‑term strategic positioning but is unlikely to move near‑term stock direction by itself. Huang and Pichai among tech CEOs heading to India for major AI summit in a key market
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in February is noisy/ambiguous (reported as zero/inconsistent), so there’s no clear sign that a significant short‑squeeze dynamic is influencing today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. officials announced tougher online‑safety rules aimed at protecting children that could increase compliance costs and constrain how chatbots and AI products are deployed in Europe — a regulatory risk for AI product rollout and monetization. AI chatbot firms face stricter regulation in online safety laws protecting children in the UK
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive product launches (e.g., Claude Cowork) have been cited in some coverage as a short‑term headwind for sentiment, dragging shares as investors assess market share and monetization risks for Gemini vs. rival models. 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Investors Are Buying on the Dip
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.