Colrain Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 3.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after buying an additional 4,231,140 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after buying an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,289,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

