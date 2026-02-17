Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 34,710 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $77,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

