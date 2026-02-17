iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

