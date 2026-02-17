Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $73,554.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,583.08. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharin S. Dyer sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $259,157.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,809.90. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,167. 28.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

