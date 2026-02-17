Merit Financial Group LLC Has $55.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

