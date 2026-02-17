Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises 5.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $59,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 419.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 857.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

GPIX stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3763 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

