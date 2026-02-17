Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAA. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 5.2% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 0.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Dividend Announcement

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

