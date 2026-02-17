Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

