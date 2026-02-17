Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after buying an additional 566,902 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,613,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,740,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,730,000 after purchasing an additional 198,931 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

In related news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $403,030.59. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

