ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 251,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2%

ACAD stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $162,491.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $177,898.42. This represents a 47.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.