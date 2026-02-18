Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Bank OZK worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $68,960,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 767.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 501,308 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310,707 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 285,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank OZK by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after acquiring an additional 253,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

