Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,951,507.91. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.91 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

