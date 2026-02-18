Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 307.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic data partnership with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence — expands Verisk’s addressable market into financial services (banking, asset management, real estate) and strengthens its climate/insurance data offering. PR Newswire

Strategic data partnership with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence — expands Verisk’s addressable market into financial services (banking, asset management, real estate) and strengthens its climate/insurance data offering. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $205 price target — the initiation brings institutional attention and implies ~15% upside from current levels, which could support the stock if guidance/earnings stabilize. (Coverage can lift liquidity and re‑rate sentiment.)

Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $205 price target — the initiation brings institutional attention and implies ~15% upside from current levels, which could support the stock if guidance/earnings stabilize. (Coverage can lift liquidity and re‑rate sentiment.) Positive Sentiment: Several value/idea pieces argue the one‑year share decline makes VRSK attractive for long‑term investors given recurring revenue and market position — frames the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Yahoo – Attractive After Decline

Several value/idea pieces argue the one‑year share decline makes VRSK attractive for long‑term investors given recurring revenue and market position — frames the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of competitive positioning in the Nasdaq Composite notes Verisk is navigating industry competition — useful context for long‑term strategy but not an immediate catalyst. Kalkine Media

Coverage of competitive positioning in the Nasdaq Composite notes Verisk is navigating industry competition — useful context for long‑term strategy but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews highlight items to watch for the upcoming report (revenue drivers, pricing/subscription trends and guidance) — these previews set expectations but await actual results for direction. MSN Earnings Preview

Earnings previews highlight items to watch for the upcoming report (revenue drivers, pricing/subscription trends and guidance) — these previews set expectations but await actual results for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation roundups examine whether recent weakness has created a valuation entry point; consensus and target ranges vary — watch next guidance and analyst revisions for near‑term price movement. MSN – Analyst View Yahoo – Valuation

Analyst/valuation roundups examine whether recent weakness has created a valuation entry point; consensus and target ranges vary — watch next guidance and analyst revisions for near‑term price movement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags near‑term EPS pressure — revenue may rise modestly (~4.9%) from pricing/subscriptions, but higher costs and taxes could drive an EPS decline, a likely negative catalyst for the stock until margins recover. Zacks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.2%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Articles

